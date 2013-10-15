Preview: Kings at Lightning

The Los Angeles Kings have allowed only one goal halfway through a four-game road trip and need another staunch defensive effort when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Jonathan Quick, who is 3-0-0 lifetime against the Lightning with a .979 save percentage, is expected back in net after Ben Scrivens shut out Florida 3-0 on Sunday. Five Tampa Bay players are averaging at least a point per game, while Steven Stamkos and captain Martin St. Louis lead the team with seven apiece.

The Lightning, who saw their three-game winning streak end with a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, could get goaltender Ben Bishop back from a lower-body injury. The Kings are averaging only 2.33 goals and coach Darryl Sutter may make some changes to the forward lines. Jeff Carter is off to a strong start with four tallies, but Anze Kopitar and Mike Richards have yet to hit the back of the net for Los Angeles.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE KINGS (4-2-0): Quick has not been outstanding overall with a .905 save percentage but turned aside 27 shots in a 2-1 shootout victory over Carolina on Friday. Kopitar, who has registered a team-best five assists, reportedly skated between Carter and Dwight King at practice Monday, while Richards centered captain Dustin Brown and Justin Williams. Right wing Matt Frattin, acquired from Toronto in a deal for goalie Jonathan Bernier during the offseason, has produced only two assists and is minus-5 through six games.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (3-2-0): Teddy Purcell has blended in well on right wing with rookies Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat while contributing three goals on the power play, leading a unit converting at 31.6 percent. Tampa Bay must improve on the penalty kill, where it is only 15-for-22 and near the bottom of the league. Alex Killorn and Valtteri Filppula, who have combined for six goals and 11 points, are forming a strong duo on the second line, and rookie Richard Panik has joined them the last two games.

1. Los Angeles D Drew Doughty, picked second after Stamkos in the 2008 draft, is among the league leaders in average ice time at 25:42.

2. St. Louis has collected 899 points with Tampa Bay - most in franchise history - in 915 games.

3. The Kings have won the last three meetings, including a shootout victory, since Tampa Bay triumphed 3-1 at Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2009.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Lightning 2