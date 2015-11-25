Preview: Kings at Lightning

The Los Angeles Kings look to complete a winning road trip when they visit the rejuvenated Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. The Kings have won two of four games on their trek after a 3-1 triumph at Florida on Monday and injury-plagued Tampa Bay has steadied itself by gaining points in four of the past five games (3-1-1).

Anze Kopitar recorded two goals and two assists in the last three games for Los Angeles, which has fallen into a tie for first place with San Jose in the Pacific Division. Jonathan Quick, who was pulled after two periods in the previous game, rebounded Monday with 33 saves and Kings defenseman Alec Martinez told the Los Angeles Times: “Quickie’s the best goalie in the world.” Tampa Bay’s Ben Bishop has begun to get rewarded for his stellar play in net with a four-game point streak (3-0-1), including a 5-0 shutout of Anaheim on Saturday. Center Tyler Johnson (upper body) could return for the Lightning after missing the last two games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE KINGS (13-8-0): Marian Gaborik has struggled to get going offensively, but notched his third goal Monday in his 900th career outing. The Kings will need Gaborik and Kopitar to get rolling as teams begin to clamp down more on their top two scorers Tyler Toffoli (19 points), who has registered eight points in the last eight games, and Jeff Carter (20). Defenseman Drew Doughty owns 12 points – with a team high-matching five on the power play – and is among the league leaders in ice time (26:55).

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (10-9-3): While Johnson could be back for the Lightning, forwards Jonathan Drouin (undisclosed) and Cedric Paquette (upper body) are still questionable. Captain Steven Stamkos scored a pair of goals Saturday to bring his team-leading total to 11 - six coming on the power play - and Nikita Kucherov boasts six tallies. Forwards Jonathan Marchessault (goal) and Joel Vermin (assist), both recent call-ups from the American Hockey League, each contributed in Saturday’s triumph.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings have won six of the previous seven meetings, including both last season.

2. Tampa Bay LW Alex Killorn boasts four points and a plus-4 rating over the last five contests.

3. Carter led all forwards in the league with a plus-13 rating with Toffoli (plus-12) tied for second going into Tuesday night’s games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Kings 2