Lightning 5, Kings 1: Captain Martin St. Louis recorded two goals and an assist while Ben Bishop made 30 saves to remain unbeaten as Tampa Bay held off visiting Los Angeles.

Ryan Malone, Teddy Purcell and Ondrej Palat each added a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos set up a pair of tallies as the Lightning won for the fourth time in five games. Bishop turned aside 15 shots in the second period and improved to 4-0-0 after missing the last game with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Slava Voynov scored his first goal of the season for the Kings, who went 0-for-5 on the power play and saw their three-game win streak end. Starter Jonathan Quick made 14 saves on 17 shots before Ben Scrivens came on to give up two goals on eight shots in relief.

The Lightning capitalized on defenseman Drew Doughty’s turnover to take the lead 19 seconds into the contest as blue-liner Sami Salo’s blast from the right point deflected in off Malone’s skate. Bishop stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period and the Lightning extended the lead when Purcell beat Quick glove side from the left faceoff circle at 12:44.

Tampa Bay killed off a double minor early in the second and later scored on a delayed penalty when St. Louis swatted home the rebound of Stamkos’ shot at 16:22 for a 3-0 lead. Voynov trimmed the deficit at 10:27 of the third period on a shot from the right faceoff circle, but St. Louis converted on a 3-on-1 break 2:13 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: St. Louis recorded his club-record 900th point in a Lightning uniform with an assist on Malone’s goal in the first period. St. Louis has played 916 games with Tampa Bay and 985 overall. … Jeff Carter had a team-high five shots for Los Angeles, which completes its four-game road trip at Nashville on Thursday. … Tampa Bay D Andrej Sustr registered his first career point with an assist on St. Louis’ first goal in his seventh NHL game.