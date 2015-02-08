Williams’ two goals lead Kings past Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Los Angeles Kings hadn’t won on the road since Jan. 1, and the Tampa Bay Lightning hadn’t lost at home since Dec. 9, with a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

Both those trends ended Saturday night, as right wing Justin Williams scored twice and the Kings won 4-2 at Amalie Arena.

“It shouldn’t put a huge smile. It’ll put a little smirk on our faces,” said Williams, happy to get a road win but well aware the defending Stanley Cup champions are still on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. “We know where we’re at. It’s certainly nice to get a win, especially against a good team like Tampa. We need to close this out to salvage this trip in Columbus (on Monday).”

The Kings (22-18-12) needed Williams’ second goal, in the third period, after the Lightning (33-16-5) had clawed back from 3-0 to 3-2, missing on a 2-on-1 that could have tied the game.

“It’s huge,” said defenseman Drew Doughty, who broke up the 2-on-1 and had a clutch goal with two seconds left in the opening period to give the Kings a 3-0 lead. “First period was very good, and that’s what got us off on the right foot. When we execute the game plan and players elevate their games, we’re a very good team. And we have to realize that.”

The Lightning had momentum after a goal in the first minute of the third period, but they missed chances to tie the game, then saw Williams fire a goal -- his 15th of the season -- off the left shoulder of rookie goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who played the final two periods.

“They do what L.A. does. They play their game. They wait for you to make a mistake; and, if you do, they put it in the back of your net,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We pretty much played right into their game plan. ... We made some pretty blatant mistakes, and they capitalized on every single one of them. That third was a back-breaker.”

Los Angeles came in with just five road wins in 23 chances this season but jumped out early as center Tyler Toffoli scored his 14th goal of the season just 93 seconds into the opening period.

The Kings struck again with 7:30 left in the first when Williams scored his 14th goal on a nice crossing pass that gave center Trevor Lewis his sixth assist; defenseman Jake Muzzin also got his 19th assist on the play.

The real damage came at the end of the first, however, when the Kings scored with two seconds left on a well-screened shot by Doughty for a 3-0 lead.

“Being down 3-0 after the first is nothing we planned on doing,” said Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman, whose goal cut the lead to 3-2 early in the third. “We put ourselves behind the 8-ball going into the second, but we got back into the game. That (fourth) goal hurt us.”

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop left the game after one period and just six saves on nine shots, and rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy took over for the remainder of the game.

The Lightning clawed back, getting an unassisted goal from right wing Nikita Kucherov just 58 seconds into the second period to cut the lead to 3-1. Kucherov’s 19th goal came after Muzzin tried to clear the puck but sent it bouncing right to Kucherov on the other side of the goal.

Tampa Bay pulled within a goal early in the third period, with right wing Ryan Callahan feeding Hedman for his seventh goal of the season. Callahan’s 22nd assist put pressure on Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, who had made 18 saves in the first two periods. He finished with 26.

NOTES: Los Angeles D Alex Martinez left the game with an upper-body injury sustained on a hard hit by Tampa Bay C Cedric Paquette. ... Tampa Bay played without D Jason Garrison, who has a lower-body injury, and RW J.T. Brown, who was a healthy scratch. Los Angeles had healthy scratches in D Brayden McNabb and C Andy Andreoff. ... The Lightning made a minor trade Friday, acquiring forwards David Broll and Carter Ashton from Toronto for a conditional 2016 seventh-round draft pick. The move was made to provide depth for the Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. ... Tampa Bay stays home to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, and Los Angeles is on the road Monday at the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... Lightning center and captain Steven Stamkos, who led the team and ranked third in the NHL with 28 goals entering Saturday, celebrated his 25th birthday.