Preview: Kings at Maple Leafs

The Los Angeles Kings are receiving every opponent’s best punch when they hit the road, and the reigning Stanley Cup champions have been knocked for a loop in 10-of-14 arenas (4-6-4). Los Angeles looks for a better result as it continues a five-game road trip against the surging Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Defenseman Drew Doughty collected a goal and an assist on Friday as the Kings dropped a 6-2 decision to Montreal and fell to 1-2-0 on their current trek.

Toronto is streaking in the other direction, posting its fourth consecutive victory with a 4-1 triumph over Detroit on Saturday. The Maple Leafs have rebounded from an embarrassing 9-2 home loss to Nashville on Nov. 18 by outscoring the opposition 41-23 during an 8-1-1 stretch. “It’s all part of the process,” Toronto coach Randy Carlyle said of the team’s impressive turnaround following the pummeling by the Predators.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-10-5): Although Los Angeles has converted just 3-of-30 power-play chances in the last nine games, coach Darryl Sutter saw reason for optimism for his club despite failing on all five opportunities versus the Canadiens. “We had a lot of good chances,” Sutter said after his team registered 16 shots with the man advantage. “What I didn’t like, you know what? Those are the guys who are supposed to finish the deal off.” Defenseman Jake Muzzin scored on Friday and has recorded 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in his last 17 contests.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (17-9-3): Richard Panik has made himself at home in Toronto by scoring five of his career-high six goals at Air Canada Centre this season. Panik continued his offensive display with the eventual game-winning tally against the Red Wings. “I‘m just focusing on the next shift, hopefully it’s keep going this way,” said Panik, who scored five goals in 25 games with Tampa Bay during the 2012-13 season before tallying three times in 50 contests last campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick made 32 saves in a 5-3 win over Ottawa on Thursday but has dropped four of his last six overall and split four career decisions versus Toronto.

2. Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk has scored in two of his last three games while recording at least one point in six of his last seven.

3. Kings C Jeff Carter, who last scored a goal on Nov. 18, has 11 tallies in 23 career meetings with Toronto.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Kings 2