Preview: Kings at Maple Leafs

The Los Angeles Kings look to put an exclamation point on their impressive road trip when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs for the finale on Saturday. Los Angeles improved to 3-1-1 on its six-game trek with Thursday’s 3-0 triumph at Montreal in which Jonathan Quick made 45 saves while Marian Gaborik and defenseman Drew Doughty each recorded a goal and an assist.

The Kings have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2), taking control of the Pacific Division in the process. Toronto is hoping to extend its point streak to five contests as it wraps up a four-game homestand. The Maple Leafs are 2-0-2 during their run and have gone beyond regulation in each of the first three games of their stretch at home. Los Angeles recorded three of the possible four points against Toronto last season, dropping a shootout decision on the road before posting a shutout at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-9-2): Los Angeles has gone on a tear despite a major slump by Tyler Toffoli. The 23-year-old still leads the team in goals with 12 but has recorded just one in his last 10 games and two in his past 16 contests. Milan Lucic has gone five games without a tally but has notched four assists in that span.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (10-13-7): By default, Jonathan Bernier will be in goal to face his former team Saturday. The 27-year-old will get the lion’s share of the starts with James Reimer (groin) out indefinitely and rookie Garret Sparks (lower body) sidelined until after Christmas. Center Nick Spaling (upper body) also is out until after the holiday as he and Sparks both were injured in Thursday’s overtime loss to San Jose.

OVERTIME

1. The Maple Leafs will recall G Antoine Bibeau from their American Hockey League affiliate to serve as Bernier’s backup.

2. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar has registered a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak.

3. With all its issues in Toronto’s crease, veteran G Ray Emery was signed to a tryout agreement by the AHL’s Marlies on Friday.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Maple Leafs 2