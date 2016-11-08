Preview: Kings at Maple Leafs

The youthful Toronto Maple Leafs are growing up quickly and will go for their fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Kings in the middle contest of a three-game homestand. Toronto has rebounded from losing six of seven by winning its last three, including a season-high goal output in Saturday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.

The Maple Leafs are drawing interest from outside the hockey world -- Bon Jovi tweeted to rookies Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner after the duo was caught singing the band's "Livin on a Prayer" on-camera during Saturday's game. “For all of us, we’re living our dream right now,” said Matthews, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. “That’s probably the most important thing, going out there and having fun and just enjoying this whole experience." Los Angeles, which is kicking off a five-game road trip, is coming off its first regulation victory of the season in a 5-0 rout of Calgary on Saturday. It was a much-needed offensive eruption for the Kings, who had been blanked three straight times prior to their two-game winning streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TVAS, TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-6-0): Los Angeles is struggling with its special teams, converting on just 4-of-35 power-play chances on the season and failing on all 14 opportunities over the past five games. “We have some great pieces on the power play, but we have to come together and get more shots,” defenseman Drew Doughty said. “Net presence could be a little better on our power play, and just more shots." The Kings also ranked 26th in the league on the penalty kill, although they were 6-for-6 in the last two games.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-3): Nazem Kadri scored his fourth goal in five games Saturday to earn a share of the team lead with six, but he was more relieved that he escaped league discipline for his thunderous hit on Vancouver's Daniel Sedin. “For me and my particular situation, I felt like I did hit him in the body and that was the main point of contact," Kadri said. "I’m happy the league felt the same way." Toronto netminder Frederik Andersen is 5-0-1 with a 2.24 goals-against average versus the Kings.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto is 10-for-10 on the penalty kill over the past four games.

2. Kings G Jeff Zatkoff was activated from injured reserve Monday and is expected to back up Peter Budaj in Toronto.

3. Maple Leafs F Tyler Bozak scored twice Saturday but does not have a goal in eight games versus Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Maple Leafs 2