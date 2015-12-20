Maple Leafs 5, Kings 0

TORONTO -- From jeers to cheers.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier had to feel good about himself after his best performance of the season Saturday night at Air Canada Centre.

The netminder from Laval, Quebec, recorded his first victory in 12 starts this season in a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, his former team.

Jonathan Quick took the loss. Bernier had played behind Quick in Los Angeles.

Michael Grabner and Leo Komarov both scored two goals for the Leafs, while Byron Froese had the other, his first in the NHL.

More often than not this season, Bernier has been the object of the crowd’s derision, but the announced crowd of 19,362 provided him with hearty applause all night long.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for Bernier and the Leafs (11-13-7). Bernier earned the starting job only because the top two goalies on the depth chart are sidelined indefinitely.

First-year coach Mike Babcock had grown increasingly frustrated with Bernier’s disappointing play, but this was a chance for the netminder to make a statement. The Leafs gave Bernier a two-year contract extension after last season and, for the most part, it had not worked out well. But, for one game at least, Bernier proved his value. He was voted the game’s first star.

Bernier got plenty of help as Komarov, who leads the Leafs in scoring, tallied his 12th and 13th goals of the season and Grabner registered his third and fourth. The former New York Islander, signed by the Leafs in the offseason, has been on a tear after starting off the season sluggishly.

The Leafs concluded a four-game homestand with their 11th win in 31 games. The Kings, who lead the Pacific Division, dropped to 20-10-2.

Bernier’s teammates stood behind the embattled netminder despite his struggles this season. At times, Bernier has been victimized by teammates’ missed assignments. Two days earlier, against San Jose, Bernier was pressed into duty early in the second period when starter Garret Sparks suffered an injury.

On Saturday, the Kings led in shots after the first period and had a clear advantage midway through the second, but then the Leafs started to pepper Quick, who made numerous saves. Bernier made an outstanding pad save in the second period that had the crowd on its feet.

The Leafs led in shots on goal, 34-26.

NOTES: With G James Reimer (groin) and G Garrett Sparks (lower body) sidelined, the Leafs suited up two French Canadian goalies, the first time since 1996-97. ... D Frank Corrado was scratched after playing his first two games of the season. ... The Leafs signed veteran free-agent G Ray Emery to a professional tryout contract on Friday. ... In addition to the two goalies, the Leafs’ injured list also includes D Stephane Robidas (knee) and C Nick Spaling (upper body). ... LW Michael Grabner was promoted to the second line after playing most of the season on the third and fourth line. ... Leafs D Roman Polak is the only player in the 2015-2016 season with at least 100 hits and at least 50 blocked shots. ... The Kings’ 70s line -- LW Tanner Pearson, C Jeff Carter and RW Tyler Toffoli -- was reunited for the first time this season. LW Milan Lucic was promoted to the top line with C Anze Kopitar and RW Marian Gaborik. ... C Trevor Lewis was activated by the Kings on Friday after missing seven games with an injury. The Kings’ injured list includes D Matt Greene (shoulder), LW Dwight King (foot) and LW Kyle Clifford (upper body).