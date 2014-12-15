Maple Leafs top Kings in shootout

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to lose a game this season when they have scored first.

They altered the script slightly Sunday and nearly put a blemish on that record but the result was the same.

The Maple Leafs squandered a 2-0 first-period lead and fell behind early in the third period before defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout.

Left winger Joffrey Lupul was the first player to go in the shootout and the only player to score to clinch Toronto’s fifth straight win.

“The one thing that we try to do is create a template that we have to play to and if we do that we can be effective,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “We’ve proven to ourselves and hopefully we’re gaining some confidence with this that we know we can play, and we can play well, over long stretches of time and not have valleys in this game.”

The Maple Leafs are 13-0-0 when scoring first and are 9-1-1 since they lost to the Nashville Predators on Nov. 18. The Kings are 1-2-1 with one game left on a five-game trip.

Center Mike Santorelli, defenseman Cody Franson and left winger James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs.

Right winger Justin Williams, left winger Dwight King and right winger Marian Gaborik scored for the Kings.

James Reimer stopped 33 shots in the Maple Leafs goal as the Maple Leafs made it a productive weekend against good teams after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday.

“I think this was one of the better weekends we’ve played as a team,” Reimer said. “I think we’ve got a lot of character in the room and we’ve got a huge desire to win, so we could have buckled when we let that early one in the third in, but we stuck with it and we kept playing, kept getting shots and drew a penalty, we were lucky enough to get right back into it.”

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick made 28 saves.

“We battled back, it’s tough to get points, especially in this building,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “You’ve got to be careful when you lose that you don’t say that’s okay. We played as well as we can. We need great goaltending and we need guys to score big goals. Usually that comes out of your top guys.”

After the Kings (15-10-6) tied the game at 2 with 14 seconds to play in the second period, they struck early in the third period to take a 3-2 lead. Gaborik knocked in a feed to the front of the net from Williams at 1:02 for his fifth goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs (18-9-3) tied the game at 3 on the 13th goal of the season by van Riemsdyk from the slot on a pass from Franson at 8:40 during a power play. Kings center Trevor Lewis was serving a penalty for high-sticking and that forced the overtime.

“They’re a fast team,” Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said. “They have that one top line that’s very good. Their second line played well tonight, too. Their goalie obviously played well. They’re a good team, maybe we deserved a little better if we had got off to a better start but we didn’t and that’s why we lost.”

The Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Santorelli wheeled around from behind the net and shot high for his sixth goal of the season at 14:00 after the Maple Leafs effectively worked the cycle down low. Franson scored his fifth of the season put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-0 at 19:30 of the first period with a shot from the point on a pass from center Nazem Kadri.

The Kings outshot the Leafs 11-6 in the second period and were rewarded with two late goals.

Williams notched his eighth of the season at 16:02 after a rush down the right wing and the puck bounced back to him in front of the net off defenseman Jake Gardiner.

King scored his third goal of the season at 19:46 as he took the puck to the crease and jammed it home.

”It just seemed like we were running on empty in the second Carlyle said. “But we seemed to get our game back going in the third period.”

NOTES: The Maple Leafs played back-to-back Saturday-Sunday home games for the first time since Oct. 17-18, 1992. ... Toronto C Tomas Komarov (concussion) missed his seventh straight game and D Roman Polak (knee) missed his ninth in a row. .... The teams Maple Leafs and Kings will meet again Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. They split the two games last season, each winning on the road. ... Maple Leafs RW Richard Panik scored the tie-breaking goal in the 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, giving him a career best six for the season. ...Kings C Mike Richards recorded his 300th career NHL assist on Friday in the 6-2 loss at Montreal. ...The Kings complete a five-game road trip when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ...The Maple Leafs are home to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.