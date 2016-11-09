Carter, Budaj lead Kings to 7-0 victory over Leafs

TORONTO -- The way Darryl Sutter sees it, the Los Angeles Kings have been playing well for a while now.

The difference, according to the Kings coach, is that the goals are coming more freely.

And how. Jeff Carter led the way with two goals, Peter Budaj earned his second consecutive shutout and the Kings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-0.

In their previous game, the Kings blanked the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Saturday.

"We've played like that for quite a while, sometimes you get some scoring, sometimes you don't," Sutter said. "I thought our whole team played well."

By winning their third game in a row, the Kings (7-6-0) ended a three-game winning streak by the Maple Leafs (5-5-3).

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Maple Leafs

"We didn't do too many things right," Toronto center Tyler Bozak said. "They're a very good hockey team, they're very clean in the neutral zone and you can't turn the puck over against them."

Dustin Brown, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Clifford and Dwight King also scored for the Kings. Toffoli also had an assist while defenseman Derek Forbort recorded three assists for the Kings in their opener of a five-game road trip.

"It's kind of nice," Carter said. "It's been hard to come by lately so it's nice to get a little confidence going. I think we're getting a little chemistry going with our lines. A few lucky bounces here and there, but all in all I think it's starting to come together for us."

Budaj, who was starting his 10th consecutive game, made 19 saves as the Kings smothered the Maple Leafs' offense. Budaj also got the shutout Saturday against Calgary. He has two shutouts this season and 13 in his career.

"We skated really hard, we didn't turn the puck over," Budaj said. "They didn't have any odd-man rushes. That's huge. I think if you eliminate the turnovers and the odd-man rushes against, that's going to help your team and I think we played a solid game tonight. The guys did a great job in front of me and they kept the shots to a minimum. ... When I made the save they cleared the rebound."

Frederik Andersen stopped 22 of 26 shots for the Maple Leafs before being replaced during the second period by Jhonas Enroth, who stopped 14 of 17 shots.

The Kings took a 5-0 lead after two periods.

Clifford scored his second of the season at 15:59 of the third period and King scored his first of the season at 19:13.

"I looked up at the clock -- 12:54 was left in the first -- and I thought we had played really well, had the puck the whole time," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "We didn't take a shot and didn't hit anybody, even at that point, but I thought we skated really good.

"They were competitive and we weren't. I obviously have to take responsibility for that because we weren't competitive enough to compete at the level of the game tonight for whatever reason. They got better and we got worse and we didn't have any push-back in time whatsoever."

Brown's long wrist shot from above the left faceoff circle at 13:56 of the first period beat Andersen to give the left winger his second goal of the season for a 1-0 lead.

The Kings outshot the Maple Leafs 15-5 in the first period.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead on the fifth goal of the season by Pearson at 3:23 of the second period. Anze Kopitar set him up for shot from the left slot. Toffoli made it 3-0 with his third goal of the season, a shot from the right circle that was set up by Drew Doughty.

Carter scored his first goal of the game on a rising shot from the right slot at 13:36 and the Kings led 4-0. Enroth came on to replace Andersen in Toronto's net.

The Kings made it 5-0 after Carter scored his second goal of the game and his fifth of the season at 18:13 from the side of the net, banking a shot off Enroth into the goal.

NOTES: Kings G Jeff Zatkoff (groin) was reinstated from injured reserve and Los Angeles sent G Jack Campbell to their Ontario (Calif.) AHL team. Zatkoff was injured during the Kings' morning skate on Oct. 22. Campbell had one appearance, playing the third period of the 4-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 1. ... Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner is three assists from reaching 100 for his career. ...The Kings and Leafs, who meet again on March 2 at Los Angeles, split their two games last season with the Maple Leafs defeating the Kings 5-0 on Dec. 19. ... The Maple Leafs play their next game Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Air Canada Centre. ... The Kings play the second game of a five-game trip Thursday at Montreal against the Canadiens.