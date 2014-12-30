Preview: Kings at Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings continue their three-game road trip through Western Canada on Tuesday, when they visit the Edmonton Oilers. Los Angeles got off to a tough start on its trek as it dropped a 2-1 decision at Calgary on Monday. Tyler Toffoli scored in the final minute of the second period to halve the deficit, but the Kings went on to lose to the Flames for the second time in eight days.

Edmonton enters the contest having lost nine games in a row (0-7-2) and 20 of its last 21 (1-14-6). Like the Kings, the team’s latest setback came in Calgary as the Oilers suffered a 4-1 loss on Saturday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied Taylor Hall for the team lead with his 10th goal as Edmonton was held to two tallies or fewer for the 10th time in 12 contests.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE KINGS (18-12-7): Toffoli has scored in back-to-back contests following a 10-game drought. The 22-year-old’s next goal will be his 13th this season, a new career high. Martin Jones could make his first start since Dec. 12, when he surrendered six goals on 20 shots in a loss at Montreal.

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-22-7): Edmonton obtained a veteran forward Monday, acquiring center Derek Roy from Nashville for Mark Arcobello. A four-time 20-goal scorer, the 31-year-old recorded one tally and nine assists in 26 games with the Predators this season. The Oilers also added right wing Matt Fraser, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Monday after scoring three goals in 24 games with the Bruins.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles posted a 6-1 home victory in its first meeting with Edmonton this season as Tanner Pearson scored two goals and set up another.

2. Oilers LW Steve Pinizzotto, who recorded two goals and two assists in 18 games, was placed on waivers Monday.

3. The Kings conclude their trip Thursday in Vancouver.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Oilers 2