Preview: Kings at Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to remain perfect on their road trip when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles began its trek with an overtime triumph in Arizona before Tyler Toffoli’s second career hat trick and Jonathan Quick’s record-tying shutout highlighted a 5-0 victory at Vancouver on Monday.

The 23-year-old Toffoli has scored five of his team-leading 17 goals in his last three games after netting one during his previous 11 contests. Returning home figures to be a blessing for the reeling Oilers, who have lost five of their last six overall contests — with all five defeats coming on the road and the lone win occurring at Rexall Place. Edmonton, which is beginning a six-game homestand, has won seven in a row in its own building — last losing Nov. 18 to Chicago in overtime. Los Angeles won both of its first two meetings with the Oilers this season, with Toffoli registering two goals and a pair of assists.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-11-2): Quick’s shutout was the 40th of his career, tying the native of Milford, Connecticut, with Frank Brimsek and John Vanbiesbrouck for most by an American-born goaltender. Toffoli’s offensive heroics Monday came at just the right time, as Jeff Carter sat out the contest with an upper-body injury. Toffoli’s hat trick gave him 28 points, tying him with Carter for the team lead.

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-19-3): Edmonton took on a project Monday, when it acquired Zack Kassian from Montreal for Ben Scrivens. The 24-year-old right wing, who was assigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, scored 24 goals with Vancouver during the previous two seasons before being traded to the Canadiens on July 1 but landed in the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, never making an appearance for the Original Six club. Defenseman Brad Hunt could make his season debut after missing Sunday’s contest against Calgary following his recall from the AHL because of a delayed plane.

OVERTIME

1. With Scrivens gone from the organization, the Oilers recalled G Eetu Laurikainen from HPK of the Finnish Elite League and assigned him to Bakersfield.

2. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar has collected a goal and five assists while posting back-to-back multipoint performances.

3. Edmonton LW Taylor Hall leads the club with 15 goals but is mired in a five-game drought.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Kings 2