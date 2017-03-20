Preview: Kings at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are on their way toward ending a 10-season playoff drought and look to strengthen their hold on a spot when they conclude their eight-game homestand Monday against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton, which hasn't made the postseason since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, is 4-2-1 on the string at Rogers Place after recording a 2-0 victory over Vancouver on Saturday.

The win was the third in a row for the Oilers, who possess the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference but are only six points behind San Jose for first place in the Pacific Division. With a victory Monday, Edmonton can leap past both Calgary and Anaheim and move into second place in the Pacific. The Flames overtook the Oilers for third with Sunday's 5-2 triumph over Los Angeles, which remained six points behind Nashville for the second wild card. The Kings, who went 4-2-1 on a seven-game homestand prior to visiting Calgary, have had trouble scoring lately as they have been held to fewer than three goals in each of their last four contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE KINGS (34-30-7): Anze Kopitar has reached double digits in all 11 of his NHL seasons after netting his 10th goal Sunday. The Slovenian captain has collected 11 points in as many games to move into second on the team in scoring (44 points). Jarome Iginla notched his first assist since being acquired from Colorado and is five points shy of becoming the 34th player in NHL history with 1,300 in his career.

ABOUT THE OILERS (38-24-9): Connor McDavid has recorded two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak and is tied with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the NHL scoring lead at 80 points. The 20-year-old center has not been kept off the scoresheet in consecutive games since Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, collecting eight tallies and 13 assists over 18 contests since then. Mark Letestu scored his 14th goal of the season Saturday, matching the career high he set in 2010-11 with Pittsburgh, and is three points shy of the personal-best 34 he registered with Columbus in 2013-14.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers G Cam Talbot has made a league-high 64 starts and is tied for second with 36 victories.

2. Los Angeles C Jeff Carter leads the team with 31 goals but has scored just one in his last 10 games.

3. Edmonton has outscored its opponents 16-5 during its winning streak.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Kings 3