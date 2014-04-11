Kings hand Oilers 10th shutout loss of season

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Los Angeles Kings, saving themselves for the playoffs, didn’t want to expend a lot of effort in their second-to-last game of the regular season.

Fortunately for them, they were playing the 29th-place Edmonton Oilers, so they didn’t have to.

Los Angeles scored on its first shift of the game, jumped out to a three-goal lead after 40 minutes, and outshot Edmonton 48-17, handing the Oilers their 10th shutout loss of the season, 3-0.

“We wanted to have a good start and obviously scoring in the first minute helps,” said Kings center Anze Kopitar. “After that, we were pressing pretty hard and had some pretty good offensive zone time and brought the game home pretty well, with no stress in the end and that’s what you want.”

Kings goaltender Martin Jones made 17 saves for the shutout.

The Kings already know where they will finish in the Pacific Division (third) their first-round playoff opponent (the San Jose Sharks), so they don’t have much to play at the moment, other than to stay healthy.

Nevertheless, they were up 1-0 after 27 seconds when Kopitar’s 27th goal of the season got past Oilers goalie Viktor Fasth. At the nine-minute mark, it was 2-0 Los Angeles when forward Marian Gaborik picked up a loose puck and beat Fasth from 20 feet out.

”I’ve been in (Edmonton‘s) position my first couple of years in L.A.,“ said Kopitar. ”If a team in playoff spot gets a couple on you pretty quick you’re in a tough spot.

“As for us, we just want to sharpen our game for pretty so we’re ready to go in the playoffs.”

The Kings, who outshot Edmonton 138-69 in the first three games of the series, were up 10-4 in shots after 20 minutes and in complete control.

“We didn’t have any answers,” said Oilers left winger David Perron. “We have to be a lot more competitive in our battles.”

Los Angeles (46-28-7) continued running the show in the second period but could only increase the lead to 3-0 when Gaborik put a quick shot through defenseman Justin Schultz’s legs that handcuffed Fasth at 13:55.

His three-point night gave him points in eight of his past nine games.

“I‘m glad I‘m part of this team,” he said. “I‘m just trying to go out there and create some space for myself and my teammates. I‘m trying to play well offensively and defensively and manage. We have a good team and we’re getting ready to go on the road and go play San Jose.”

The Oilers were out-shot 23-3 in the third period, but bristled when asked if they quit.

“I don’t see it in here, I don’t see guys quitting,” said left winger Taylor Hall. “But that’s a period you would like to forget. No matter how you want to spin it, you get outshot by an 8-1 margin it’s not the period you want to have.”

In four games, the Kings have outshot Edmonton 48-17, 48-18, 40-24 and 50-27.

“We were frustrated, it’s hard to play against a team like that,” said Oilers coach Dallas Eakins. “It was a clinic by a team that I think will contend for the Stanley Cup. I’ve said it a million times, there’s one way to play the game and the way LA plays it is the way you have to do it.”

Fasth stopped 45 shots for the Oilers (28-44-9).

“They played a lot better than us, a disappointing effort,” said Hall. “Not generating very much offence and giving up a lot of chances is not a good recipe. This whole year has been a little bit tough to swallow.”

NOTES: The Oilers added C Boyd Gordon to their growing list of players who are done for the season. Gordon, who has a minor shoulder issue, joins LW Jesse Joensuu (ankle), RW Ryan Jones (knee), RW Nail Yakupov (ankle), D Andrew Ference (chest) and LW Luke Gazdic (shoulder) on the sideline. ...Injured Los Angeles D Drew Doughty and Robyn Regehr are practising with the team and would be playing if this were the playoffs, but they are being given more time to rest and recover. ... Kings G Jonathan Quick is 12-4-1 in his past 17 games. ... Oilers C Sam Gagner had to be helped off the ice in the second period with an ankle injury. He won’t play the season finale Saturday.