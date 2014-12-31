Lowly Oilers stun Kings in shootout

EDMONTON, Alberta -- When the last-place team in the NHL beats the defending Stanley Cup champion, everybody leaves the building a little confused.

Or a lot.

Including the teams.

The Oilers were just as shocked as the Los Angeles Kings after Edmonton’s stunning 3-2 shootout win Tuesday at Rexall Place.

“It’s a big game for our morale to finally get one of those, where it goes to overtime and a shootout,” Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said after left winger David Perron won it in the fourth round of the shootout. “This is big for the feeling in the room. It’s big for our confidence.”

The Kings, who also lost Monday night in Calgary, were bitterly disappointed that Edmonton’s second win in the last 22 games came against them.

“This one is disappointing, just like the last one,” defenseman Jake Muzzin said. “We have to come out hungrier, more desperate, harder. I don’t think we’re coming out with the right attitude that we need to win hockey games right now.”

The Oilers were playing their first game with interim coach Todd Nelson running the bench by himself. General manager Craig MacTavish had been assisting Nelson since firing Dallas Eakins six games ago, but he stepped aside Tuesday.

It was also the debut of two newcomers, center Derek Roy, who came over from Boston in a trade for center Mark Arcobello, and former Bruins right winger Matt Fraser, picked up off waivers Monday morning.

The changes seemed to help

“We started off really strong,” said Roy, who assisted on Edmonton’s first goal. “There’s areas we can improve in our game, but getting the win is the main thing right now. We just have to move forward and build on this.”

The Kings, who are struggling badly on the road this season (four wins in 18 games) were playing for the second night in a row. Still, after going 9-0-2 in their previous 11 games against the Oilers and outscoring them 17-4 in the past five, the Kings liked their chances.

However, it was the Oilers who scored first, for just the 14th time in 37 games, and led at the first intermission for just the sixth time this season, thanks to a one-timer from left winger Matt Hendricks at 4:37.

It was also the first time in three games that Edmonton’s starting goalie made it through the first period, as goaltender Ben Scrivens stopped all seven Kings shots.

Edmonton (8-22-7) scored the only goal of the second period as well, upping their lead to 2-0 when Nugent-Hopkins scored on a setup from left winger Taylor Hall at 9:32.

The Kings (18-12-8) swarmed Edmonton in the third, outshooting the Oilers 15-1 and tying it on goals from defenseman Drew Doughty at 10:02 and Muzzin at 17:35 to force overtime and then a shootout, where Perron saved the day for Edmonton.

“Personally, I thought it was one of my worst games, but as a team, I thought it was a really good game for a lot of guys,” Perron said. “In the third period, they really showed what type of team they are, but we’ve had (blown leads) happen so much that we just keep playing. Hopefully these are lessons we can take forward.”

The Kings were left with a second consecutive night to forget.

“We played last night and we got stuck on a plane and against a fresh team, that’s what happens,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “We battled back and played hard.”

Just not quite hard enough.

“We’ll take it to get the point, but we shouldn’t be in that situation where we need a goal late in the game to tie it,” Muzzin said. “We shouldn’t be in that situation where we need goals late. We have to get our goals early.”

Scrivens made 37 saves for the win. Los Angeles goalie Quick stopped 19 shots.

NOTES: The Oilers placed RW Steve Pinizzotto on waivers. ... It seems likely that Oilers C Leon Draisaitl, the third pick in last summer’s draft, will be returned to junior before the weekend. ... Los Angeles D Slava Voynov, currently under suspension for domestic assault, has missed 32 games. ... Kings G Martin Jones posted shutouts in both of his starts against Edmonton last year.