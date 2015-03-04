Kings defeat Oilers to end three-game skid

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Los Angeles Kings look as if they flicked the switch again.

Notorious for occasionally losing focus in the regular season but turning it on down the stretch and in the playoffs, the Kings looked very much like a contender again in making clean and easy work of the Edmonton Oilers.

“We need points right now; we need to keep grinding,” said Los Angeles defenseman Matt Greene, after the Kings’ 5-2 decision Tuesday at Rexall Place. “So it was a good win. We are on the road for a lot of March here, so we have to make sure we are getting those points.”

The Kings are streaky and inconsistent -- they lost three in a row, went on an eight-game winning streak and arrived in Edmonton on another three-game losing streak -- but they responded with an intimidating show of force.

“We weren’t happy about our effort in Winnipeg and wanted to make sure we came out strong in the first,” center Anze Kopitar said of a 5-2 loss to the Jets. “I thought we controlled the game fairly well off the start. We needed to manage the puck well. I thought we did a good job of that.”

Los Angeles, which is tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, dominated Edmonton in the first period, outshooting the Oilers 14-4 and jumping out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Greene at 9:00 and center Trevor Lewis at 19:01.

”I thought right from the first two shifts we didn’t look ready, we didn’t look focused,“ said Oilers coach Todd Nelson. ”We wanted to keep a simple game plan and we got away from that right away and it ended up costing us. There were some uncharacteristic things going on tonight.

“I’ll put it to you this way, it’ll be a good teaching video session.”

The Kings (30-21-12) padded their lead to 4-1 after 40 minutes on a short-handed goal from center Jeff Carter and a late one from left winger Kyle Clifford.

Left winger Luke Gazdic and right winger Ted Purcell replied for the Oilers.

“We were just not on the same page tonight and the execution wasn’t very good either,” said Oilers winger Benoit Pouliot. “It was just a bad game overall. Right off the bat they came out strong and we didn‘t. It cost us a few goals early and we just couldn’t do anything about it later on.”

Kopitar scored 26 seconds into the third period to make it 5-1. It was his 13th goal of the season but just his third on the road.

“It was one of the more complete games we have played lately,” he said. “We were on a bit of a skid, so we definitely needed that one tonight. At this time of the year and in the position we are in, we need the two points every night.”

They’re now neck and neck with the Flames with 19 games to go.

“A lot is going to depend on us,” said Kopitar. “We don’t want to put our fate in any other team’s hands. We want to make sure we do our job. If we do, it should be good enough.”

A day after trading defenseman Jeff Petry to the Montreal Canadiens for draft picks, the Oilers (18-36-10) were anxious to see how their blue line stood up without the 27-year-old veteran, who ranked second on the team in minutes played.

The answer wasn’t good.

Edmonton’s defense struggled badly under the relentless Los Angeles pressure, with the pairing of Justin Schultz and Oscar Klefbom going minus-3 and minus-2, respectively.

“It was hard to get a good measuring stick on that tonight,” said Nelson, who thought it was tough for anyone to look good when the whole team looked so bad. “The group as a whole, we had some decent efforts from certain people but our group as a whole didn’t have a good game.”

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the win. Oilers goaltender Ben Scrivens stopped 24 shots.

NOTES: With D Jeff Petry gone, 21-year-old C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the third-longest-serving player on the Oilers. ... Kings D Slava Voynov had his trial for domestic battery delayed a week. It is now scheduled to begin next Tuesday in Torrance, Calif. ... The Kings stood pat at the trade deadline, content with the move they made last week to get D Andrej Sekera. ... C Jeff Carter’s next game will be his 700th in the NHL and 200th with the Kings. ... Oilers RW Jordan Eberle had 15 points in his past 14 games before Tuesday, when he was held off the score sheet. ... The Oilers head out on the road for five games in eight days. They play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Friday. ... The Kings return home to face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.