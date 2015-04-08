Kings stumble to costly loss at Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Los Angeles Kings might have to spend the summer knowing that their chance at another Stanley Cup died at the hands of one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The season isn’t over, but the Kings’ playoff hopes sustained a near fatal blow Tuesday when Los Angeles dropped a 4-2 decision to the 28th-place Edmonton Oilers.

In a game they had to win, the Kings never led. They fell behind 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 before a late rally fell short when Edmonton scored an empty-netter in the dying moments.

”We just didn’t have enough energy, enough jump,“ Kings center Anze Kopitar said. ”It just wasn’t good enough. We didn’t play our style of game. It was too run-and-gun. When you play a team like Edmonton with all of their speedy forwards, it hurt us.

“I don’t know what the reason was, it just wasn’t good enough. That’s the bottom line.”

The Kings (39-26-15) trail the Calgary Flames by two points for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, so with just two games left after Tuesday, a victory was crucial. Los Angeles is three points behind the Winnipeg Jets in the race for the final Western Conference wild card.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Oilers

The Oilers, just days after losing 8-2 to Los Angeles at the Staples Center, were determined to have their revenge.

And they got it.

“We came into this game wanting to play the spoiler,” said Oilers winger Matt Fraser, who scored twice in the win. “We wanted to play our own game and have a little redemption for what happened in their rink last week.”

The Oilers (24-43-13) gave the start to goalie Richard Bachman, who had just returned from his brother’s funeral. He stopped 25 of 27 shots in the win and thanked his teammates afterward for their performance in front of him.

“I was proud of the way the guys played, the way they helped me out tonight, especially (with me) not playing in a week and having one practice,” Bachman said. “I was super proud of the guys and their effort.”

Bachman’s teammates said they didn’t want to let him down in his first game back, and it showed in their play. They Oilers looked nothing like the team that got trounced in Staples Center last week.

”I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now,“ Oilers winger Taylor Hall said. ”He wanted to come back and be on the ice with his teammates, and I thought he played great. He stood strong.

“There’s no question we were trying really hard in front of him after what he went through.”

After a scoreless first period, the Oilers made it 1-0 when the Kings left Fraser alone by the side of the net for a rebound at 2:34.

Los Angeles tied it three minutes later on a power-play goal from defenseman Jake Muzzin, but Edmonton went up 2-1 when left winger Benoit Pouliot stripped Kings center Trevor Lewis of the puck at the Los Angeles blue line and scored on a breakaway goal at 10:09.

Right Tyler Pitlick extended Edmonton’s lead to 3-1 at 5:31 of the third period. It was the right winger’s first game since missing 41 with a spleen injury.

The Oilers thought they had things under control, but Kings defenseman Drew Doughty scored on a shot from center ice at 9:38 of the third period to make it 3-2, and suddenly the Kings came to life.

However, the defending Stanley Cup champions couldn’t find the equalizer. Instead, Fraser sealed it by scoring into an empty net.

”It’s a disappointing outcome,“ Muzzin said. ”We were a little sluggish early on, and it kind of carried on throughout the game. They capitalized on our mistakes, and we didn’t do that back to them.

“All we can do is regroup and get some energy back in the room and some positive vibes going and go to Calgary and get two points there (Thursday).”

NOTES: In a bit of a surprise move, the Kings, who played Monday night in Vancouver, started backup G Martin Jones for just the second time in 37 games. He stopped 18 of 21 shots. ... Kings RW Dustin Brown played the 800th game of his NHL career. ... Edmonton was without two of its top three centers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (foot) and Boyd Gordon (back), as well as three of its top six defensemen: Andrew Ference (concussion), Nikita Nikitin (foot) and Mark Fayne (shoulder). ... The Kings have a 3-15 record in overtime and shootouts this season, a statistic that will haunt them all summer if they miss the playoffs.