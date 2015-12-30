Quick, Kings top Oilers again

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick had another vintage night against Edmonton. Oilers goalie Cam Talbot had a night he’ll want to forget.

Quick stopped 42 of 44 shots, as Los Angeles beat the Oilers 5-2. Quick lost only one regulation game to the Oilers in 23 decisions against them. Meanwhile, Talbot was yanked early in the second period after giving up three goals he won’t want to see again on the game film.

It was the Kings’ third win in a row, while the Oilers seven-game home winning streak came to an end with a resounding thud.

Kings captain Dustin Brown, who had a goal and two assists, praised Quick on a night when the visiting team gave up a lot of decent scoring chances.

“We gave up a lot more than we normally do or would like to, that’s for sure,” said Brown. “Quicky had to be really good for us to get a lead and maintain a lead. It’s good that we got five and we’re finding ways to score goals, but what makes us a good team is taking care of our own end and we could have been a lot better in that tonight.”

Talbot allowed three goals in a span of 1:36 in the second after a scoreless first period.

“I liked the way we were playing,” said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. “Things were going pretty well for us, we were doing a lot of things we wanted to do against a real good team. And in a matter of a minute and a half, the bottom falls out on us for a number of reasons. That was disappointing. ”

The meltdown began when Kings left winger Dwight King to beat Talbot from a bad angle 4:22 into the second period. Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz was stripped of the puck behind his own net. King -- playing his first game of the season after coming off injured reserve -- fired the puck from the side of the net past Talbot.

“He’s got to have it. There’s no other way of putting it,” McLellan said of Talbot.

“It’s been a long process to get back and the boys have been doing really well without me, so it’s good to see and to come back to a win it’s a good feeling,” said King. “This is really my first injury, the training staff had me keeping in really good shape and I had about two solid weeks of ice before this, so it’s a process.”

A little more than a minute later, left winger Michael Mersch came out of the corner and stuffed the puck into the net. It was the rookie’s first NHL goal.

The Kings made it 3-0 at 5:58 when center Tyler Toffoli’s wrist shot beat Talbot, again from a bad angle. McLellan replaced Talbot, who made 11 saves on 14 shots, with Anders Nilsson. Talbot relieved Nilsson in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Calgary.

It was Toffoli’s sixth goal in his last four games.

“We were flying in the first period and we were saying how we wanted to come out for the second and do the same,” said Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera. “I don’t know what happened. It was just mental breakdowns, maybe focus, I don’t know. It was more individual kind of stuff.”

At 9:56 of the second period, Oilers left winger Benoit Pouliot scored, breaking Quick’s bid to become the NHL’s all-time leading shutout leader amongst Americans. He is tied with Frank Brimsek and John Vanbiesbrouck with 40.

Center Trevor Lewis restored the Kings’ three-goal cushion at 14:18 of the second, making it 4-1.

Oiler center Mark Letestu banged home a pass from left winger Lauri Korpikoski to make it 4-2 just 1:59 into the third period; but Brown banged home a power-play marker off a goalmouth scramble to cap the scoring.

Oilers right winger Iiro Pakarinen left the game in the first period, and McLellan confirmed the player has an upper-body injury.

NOTES: RW Zack Kassian, acquired Monday from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for G Ben Scrivens, was assigned to the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif. ... D Brad Hunt, who led Bakersfield in scoring with 23 points in 27 games, made his season debut for the Oilers on Tuesday. ... The Oilers have six players on injured reserve: D Brandon Davidson (ribs), D Andrew Ference (undisclosed), C Connor McDavid (broken clavicle), LW Rob Klinkhammer (ribs), D Oscar Klefbom (finger) and RW Nail Yakupov (ankle). ... The Kings were without C Jeff Carter (upper body). ... Kings D Matt Greene (shoulder), LW Dwight King (foot) and LW Kyle Clifford (upper body) are on injured reserve. ... The Oilers scratched LW Jujhar Khaira and D Nikita Nikitin; the Kings scratched D Christian Ehrhoff and C Jordan Weal.