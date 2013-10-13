Preview: Kings at Panthers

After attending camp on a tryout basis, Brad Boyes certainly is putting his best foot forward with the Florida Panthers. With four goals in his last three games, Boyes looks to lead the Panthers to their second straight victory on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Kings. Boyes scored twice and Tomas Fleischmann netted a goal and matched a career high with three assists on Friday as Florida snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 triumph over Pittsburgh.

“Right now, I‘m definitely feeling good,” Boyes said. “It’s about opportunities, and when you get them, capitalize on them.” Jeff Carter certainly can agree, having scored four goals in his first four games before tallying in the shootout of Friday’s 2-1 win over Carolina. Jonathan Quick made it stand by stopping all three attempts in the bonus format as the Kings won their second straight game.

ABOUT THE KINGS (3-2-0): Quick has overcome a sluggish start - as well as an embarrassing goal against the Rangers - to stop 49 of his last 53 shots. The 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner vies for his third straight win when he faces Florida, against which he is 3-1-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average. Quick might have to go the extra mile to pick up the victory as Los Angeles is 3-0-0 in games that have ventured past regulation.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (2-3-0): Reigning Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau and second overall pick Aleksander Barkov scored power-play goals 66 seconds apart in the second period against the Penguins. The tally was the second for Barkov, who has captured the eye of goaltender Jacob Markstrom. “All the skill he has is unbelievable,” Markstrom said. “Sometimes it’s not that fun for me in practice when he lights me up. I guess you’ve got to take that - it’s a good thing he’s on my team.”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles won seven straight meetings before Florida skated to a 3-1 victory in the last encounter on Feb. 9, 2012.

2. The Panthers are in the midst of playing eight of nine games at home.

3. The Kings are playing the second contest of a four-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Panthers 1