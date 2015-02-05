Preview: Kings at Panthers

The Los Angeles Kings resemble every bit the team that won two Stanley Cups in three years - when they play at home. The road has provided a much different story for Los Angeles, which looks to end its pronounced woes away from Staples Center when it continues its five-game trek versus the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The Kings fell flat in a 4-0 setback to Washington on Tuesday, dropping to 1-4-2 in their last seven contests overall while plummeting to their eighth loss in nine road outings (1-6-2) and a 5-11-6 mark away from home this season.

“We don’t have the intensity and the emotions that we did have in the past and we’re going to have to have in the future,” All-Star Anze Kopitar told the Los Angeles Times. The Kings put forth a much better showing in their first meeting with the Panthers, as Jeff Carter scored and set up a goal to lead his team to a 5-2 home victory on Nov. 18. Jimmy Hayes collected a tally and an assist in that contest and also scored twice as Florida posted its second win in nine games (2-6-1) with a 4-2 triumph over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-17-12): Like his team, Jonathan Quick has struggled on the road - posting a 3-8-5 record with a 2.84 goals-against average. Perhaps a date with the Panthers could go a long way toward solving his problems as the 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner made 30 saves in the first meeting, improving to 5-1-0 with a 1.74 GAA against the club. Los Angeles went 3-for-6 on the power play in the first matchup with Florida but is 3-for-22 over its last eight games.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (22-17-10): Brandon Pirri continued his torrid stretch on Tuesday by scoring into an empty net for his fifth goal in six games. Nick Bjugstad recorded his seventh multi-point performance of the season by notching two assists versus the Islanders. Al Montoya turned aside 32 shots against his former team in his first start since Jan. 9, with coach Gerard Gallant electing not disclose the identity of his starting goaltender for Thursday’s tilt.

OVERTIME

1. Florida captain Willie Mitchell, who left Los Angeles as a free agent last summer, has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last 11 games.

2. Kings RW Marian Gaborik scored in his last meeting with the Panthers and has recorded 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 23 career matchups.

3. The Panthers are 2-for-4 on the power play over their last two games after going 4-for-33 in the previous 11.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Kings 2