Kings 3, Panthers 0: Ben Scrivens turned aside all 20 shots he faced and Justin Williams scored to secure his 500th career point as visiting Los Angeles skated to its third straight victory.

Jordan Nolan and Danicel Carcillo each collected a goal and an assist for the Kings, who have won eight of their last nine meetings with Florida.

Acquired in a deal that sent goaltender Jonathan Bernier to Toronto in June, Scrivens highlighted his third career shutout - and second versus the Panthers - by stopping eight shots in the second period. He made six saves in both the first and third sessions.

Carcillo snapped a scoreless tie at 8:46 of the second period, accepting Mike Richards’ no-look feed from behind the net before beating Jacob Markstrom from the right faceoff circle. Williams doubled the advantage just over six minutes later, when he exchanged passes with Anze Kopitar before netting his second of the season.

Markstrom finished with 26 saves for the Panthers, who have been outscored by a 19-3 margin in their four losses.

GAME NOTEBOOK: While playing with the Maple Leafs, Scrivens made 37 saves in a 3-0 win over the Panthers on Feb. 18. ... Florida C Brad Boyes saw his three-game goal-scoring streak come to an end. ... Los Angeles, which improved to 3-1-0 away from home, continues its four-game road trip against Tampa Bay (Tuesday) and Nashville (Thursday).