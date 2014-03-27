Preview: Kings at Penguins

While chasing the Boston Bruins for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Pittsburgh Penguins can move closer to a different goal Thursday as they entertain the Los Angeles Kings. The Penguins have a double-digit lead over the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan and can inch toward the division title with a victory over the Kings. Los Angeles is one of the few teams from the West locked into a playoff spot, sitting comfortably in sixth place with nine games remaining on the schedule.

The Penguins come into Thursday’s game seven points behind the red-hot Bruins for the top seed in the East but are coming off a terrible effort in a 3-2 loss to the Phoenix Coyotes that left some players questioning teammates’ pride level. The Penguins are a pedestrian 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, but likely will wrap up the division title in the coming days. Los Angeles has won four straight games, most recently a 5-4 shootout decision over the Washington Capitals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE KINGS (42-25-6): Thursday marks Los Angeles’ final game of the season against the Eastern Conference - and the Kings can’t be blamed for wishing they had a few more. Los Angeles has gone 20-8-3 against East opponents so far; only San Jose (21-7-4) and St. Louis (21-5-2) have more victories. Six of the Kings’ final eight games take place against Pacific Division rivals, and only two - at Calgary and Edmonton on April 9-10 - are being played outside the Pacific Time Zone.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (46-21-5): Having a team stocked with great players can be a blessing and a curse, as Pittsburgh has discovered. Four of the team’s top eight players - along with rookie defenseman Olli Maatta - participated in the Sochi Olympics, and that extra mileage - combined with a spate of injuries -has resulted in the Penguins sputtering toward the end of the regular season. Coach Dan Bylsma took that into consideration when deciding to cancel practice following Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has won six of the last seven meetings, including a 4-1 triumph Jan. 30 in Los Angeles.

2. Penguins C Sidney Crosby has a goal and five assists in four career games versus the Kings.

3. The Kings have won seven straight road contests.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Kings 2