Fleury, Kuntiz lead Penguins over Kings

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins tricked Los Angeles Kings goaltender Martin Jones three times and treated their home fans to a 3-0 win on Halloween Eve. Two of the three goals came via the power play, pushing Pittsburgh to its third-consecutive win.

For the Kings, it was their second defeat in a row.

“Tonight I thought we chased the game, penalties were a small part of that, but we just chased the game too much,” said Kings center Jarret Stoll.

Right winger Chris Kunitz figured in on all three Pittsburgh goals, scoring two and assisting on the other.

The Kings (6-2-2) had played 98 games, including 50 in Pittsburgh, without being shut out by the Penguins (6-2-1). Pittsburgh’s last blanking of the Kings was in a 0-0 tie at the Civic Arena on Nov. 23, 1974. The win also improved the Penguins’ league-best record against Western Conference foes to 33 wins in 50 tries since the start of the 2011-12 season.

Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves to earn the win and 30th shutout of his career on what was the 11-year anniversary of his first-career shutout.

“Tonight he had action, he had tough shots, he had big bodies in his way ... and he was rock solid,” said Penguins coach Mike Johnston.

The Penguins got plenty of opportunities, six overall, to put the league’s best power-play unit to work and they made the Kings pay early. Pittsburgh was given 39 seconds of a five-on-three power play mid-way through the first and took full advantage. Center Evgeni Malkin faked a slap shot from the high slot and executed a slap-pass to the stick of Kunitz, stationed at the left post. Kunitz quickly redirected the puck into the net to record the power-play tally.

“We do a lot of different shots and things in practice, going to the net with your stick down and everybody’s got a chance,” said Kunitz. “(Malkin‘s) got a great shot too, but he made a great pass and I got a little redirect.”

With the primary assist on the goal, Malkin picked up his 400th career helper and extended his points-streak to nine straight games, having recorded at least a point in all of Pittsburgh’s games so far this season.

The Penguins’ power play struck again at 15:14 of the first. This time it was Kunitz setting up the goal by feeding a cross-ice pass from below the goal line to defenseman Kris Letang cutting toward the net.

Letang attempted a pass of his own, but it deflected off of Kings left winger Dwight King and into the net to put the Penguins ahead 2-0. It was Letang’s first goal of the season and just the third goal from a Penguins’ defenseman overall.

“We took too many penalties and they have the best power play in the league, so that’s probably the story of the game, but we were too slow so we had to take penalties,” said Kings right winger Dustin Brown.

The goal also marked the seventh time in nine games this season that Pittsburgh scored multiple power-play goals while its power play has tallied 15 goals in just nine games overall. Additionally, the Penguins’ two first-period goals extended their league-leading mark to 15 goals scored in the opening frame of games this season.

The Penguins’ penalty kill unit also played a key role in the game, killing off all four Los Angeles penalties. The Penguins’ penalty kill has now killed off 22-conesecutive power plays.

The Penguins iced the game at 10:36 of the third when Kunitz recorded his second of the game by wristing the puck over the shoulder of Jones from nearly impossible angle along the goal line.

“That’s how you’ve got to play when push comes to shove,” said Penguins defenseman Rob Scuderi.

Jones made 20 saves in defeat.

NOTES: The Penguins celebrated their annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” night by donning purple jerseys during warm-ups. ... Los Angeles has lost 24 man-games to injury this season. ... The Penguins recalled C Jayson Megna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. ... Kings G Jonathan Quick (2012, 2014) is one of three U.S.-born goaltenders to win the Stanley Cup twice as a team’s primary starting goaltender. The others are the Penguins’ Tom Barrasso (1991, 1992) and the Boston Bruins’ Frank Brimsek (1939, 1941). ... Scratches for the Penguins were D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) and C Jayson Megna. ... Scratches for the Kings were D Slava Voynov (suspended), C Anze Kopitar (upper body) and RW Marian Gaborik (upper body). ... The Penguins will next be in action on Saturday when they host Buffalo. The Kings travel to Detroit for their second game in as many nights on Friday.