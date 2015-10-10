FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 10, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for Los Angeles, which dropped consecutive home games to start the season and had another uncharacteristically poor defensive showing.

G Peter Budaj signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 30-year-old Budaj is a 6-foot-1, 192-pound native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, who appeared in 19 regular-season games last season with St. John’s of the American Hockey League. He compiled an 0-9-6 record with a .888 save percentage and 3.55 goals-against average. He was assigned to the Kings AHL affiliate in Ontario.

C Anze Kopitar continues to talk to the Kings about a long term extension. Kopitar is scheduled to be a free agent at season’s end and is seeking an eight-year deal with an annual average salary in the $10 million range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.