Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

RW Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for Los Angeles, which dropped consecutive home games to start the season and had another uncharacteristically poor defensive showing.

G Peter Budaj signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 30-year-old Budaj is a 6-foot-1, 192-pound native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, who appeared in 19 regular-season games last season with St. John’s of the American Hockey League. He compiled an 0-9-6 record with a .888 save percentage and 3.55 goals-against average. He was assigned to the Kings AHL affiliate in Ontario.

C Anze Kopitar continues to talk to the Kings about a long term extension. Kopitar is scheduled to be a free agent at season’s end and is seeking an eight-year deal with an annual average salary in the $10 million range.