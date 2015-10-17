Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

D Derek Forbort made his NHL debut. Forbort attempted a shot in 11:33 of ice time. Forbort also served two minutes for a tripping penalty in the second period.

RW Dustin Brown moved past Rob Blake for sole possession of fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list of games played with 806.

C Anze Kopitar scored his first goal of the season, lifting the Kings to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Wild at Staples Center. Kopitar delivered at 2:19 of the extra period, gathering a pass from Tanner Pearson and firing a winner past goaltender Darcy Kuemper as the Kings (1-3-0) ended a three-game skid.

G Jonathan Quick stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Kings, who earned their first win of the season on Friday.