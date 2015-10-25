FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
October 26, 2015

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Toffoli scored a pair of goals, sparking the Kings to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center on Friday night. Toffoli extended his streak of goals to a career-high four games. “It’s obviously nice to score goals but I think the most important thing for us right now is winning games, and we’ve had a couple of big games here and we’ve got to keep the streak going,” said Toffoli, who had his first multi-goal game this season.

G Johnathan Quick all 40 shots he faced, sparking the Kings to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center on Friday night. Quick earned his first shutout of the season and 38th overall. “He played well tonight,” Hurricanes defenseman Ryan Murphy said. “It felt like we got a lot pucks to the net, and had guys in front of him taking away his eyes but unfortunately we couldn’t get one by him. He played a great game.”

