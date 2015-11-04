FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 4, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Derek Forbort, recalled Sunday from Ontario (AHL), was a minus-1 Monday for the Kings in a loss to the Blackhawks. It is his second stint thus far with the parent team.

D Alec Martinez sent a wicked slap shot from beyond the circle and over Chicago C Corey Crawford’s right shoulder in the first period Monday. It was Martinez’s first goal of the season.

D Christian Ehrhoff was back in uniform Monday after leaving Saturday’s game vs. Nashville late in the second period after what he called a “dirty play” by the Predators’ Mike Ribeiro. However, he finished a minus-3 against the Blackhawks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
