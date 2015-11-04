Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

G Jhonas Enroth stopped all 24 St. Louis shots in a 3-0 victory Tuesday, the sixth shutout of his career. “Obviously you want to play as many games as you can but we have a pretty good starter here,” Enroth said. “You’ve just got to be sharp when you get your chance and try to steal as many points as you can. The whole team played very hard the whole game. I‘m really here to try to stop every puck I can.”

C Anze Kopitar did not play in the final two periods after having to leave the game with what was announced as an upper-body injury. Kopitar appeared to take an elbow to the face from Blues’ right winger Ryan Reaves and struggled to make it to the bench. Coach Darryl Sutter said the Kings would follow the league’s concussion protocol in dealing with Kopitar’s injury.

C Jeff Carter gave the Kings the only goal they would need on a power play 15:52 into the second period, banking a shot off the shoulder of Blues’ goalie Jake Allen.