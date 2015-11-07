FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 8, 2015 / 1:10 AM / in 2 years

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jonathan Quick stopped 22 of 25 shots as the Kings fell for only the second time in 10 games. Tempers flared, one of many skirmishes throughout the contest, at 14:20 of the first when Quick charged Columbus LW Scott Hartnell outside the Kings’ net and a scrum followed. Both were penalized for slashing, but Hartnell was handed an additional two minutes for roughing.

C Jeff Carter delivered a goal, his sixth this season, with a minute left in the contest to slice the deficit to one, but the Blue Jackets held on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
