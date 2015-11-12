Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

RW Dustin Brown put the Kings up 1-0 at 5:54 of the first period with his first goal of the season. He gathered the puck in front of the Coyotes’ net after G Mike Smith was unable to field a shot by D Drew Doughty, and he punched it in to end a 14-game scoring drought.

D Drew Doughty recorded a first-period assist Tuesday. That pushed him past Lubomir Visnovsky for third all time on the Kings’ list for defenseman assists at 210.

G Jonathan Quick recorded 22 saves for the Kings, who lost for only the third time in 12 contests.