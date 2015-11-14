FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 15, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Milan Lucic was credited with the winning goal against the Islanders on Thursday even though he never saw the puck. Lucic, a left winger who was the closest King to the play, was credited with the goal at 3:28 of the second period.

G Jhonas Enroth stopped 31 of 32 shots. Enroth, the backup to Jonathan Quick, is unbeaten in three starts this season. He claimed his first win at Staples, and he has a 0.67 GAA and a .979 save percentage.

D Drew Doughty scored on a power play in the first period of the Kings’ win over the Islanders. Doughty, who has two goals on the season, passed Lubomir Visnovsky for third place on the franchise’s list for power-play goals by a defenseman with 32.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.