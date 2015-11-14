Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

LW Milan Lucic was credited with the winning goal against the Islanders on Thursday even though he never saw the puck. Lucic, a left winger who was the closest King to the play, was credited with the goal at 3:28 of the second period.

G Jhonas Enroth stopped 31 of 32 shots. Enroth, the backup to Jonathan Quick, is unbeaten in three starts this season. He claimed his first win at Staples, and he has a 0.67 GAA and a .979 save percentage.

D Drew Doughty scored on a power play in the first period of the Kings’ win over the Islanders. Doughty, who has two goals on the season, passed Lubomir Visnovsky for third place on the franchise’s list for power-play goals by a defenseman with 32.