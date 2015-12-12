Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

LW Michael Mersch, a fourth-round pick in 2011, made his NHL debut after posting 12 goals and 15 points in 19 AHL games. He tied for the AHL lead with 22 points in 18 playoff games for champion Manchester last season. The 23-year-old began the game on the third line with C Nick Shore and RW Dustin Brown.

C Jordan Nolan faces possible disciplinary action after shoving linesman Shandor Alphonso early in the third period, after the official stepped between him and a Penguins player. Later in the period, referees Kevin Pollock and Marc Joannette could be seen illustrating Nolan’s actions to Kings captain Dustin Brown.

G Jonathan Quick kept both the Los Angeles Kings’ winning streak and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ scoring slump going. Quick won a goaltender duel with Marc-Andre Fleury, preventing Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bonino from scoring in the shootout while making 40 saves through regulation and overtime.

RW Marian Gaborik won it by snapping a shot under the crossbar in the fourth round of shootout, and the Kings won their sixth in a row, beating the Penguins 3-2 Friday night. “We’ve been fortunate we’ve been winning in OT and shootouts ... that’s huge,” Gaborik said, pointing to Los Angeles’ 7-1 overtime record. “He (Quick) was outstanding -- both goalies were. He was great.”