D Derek Forbort replaced C Jordan Weal in the lineup as coach Darry Sutter decided to go with seven defensemen.

C Trevor Lewis could join the team on its current road trip, coach Darryl Sutter said. Lewis missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury.