Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
December 30, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Toffoli recorded a hat trick Monday in the Kings’ 5-0 win at Vancouver. Toffoli opened the scoring in the first period with a shot from the point that sailed over the glove of Canucks G Jacob Markstrom. He made the score 4-0 early in the third when he put a rebound past Markstrom, then finished the hat trick by deflecting a shot from D Drew Doughty on a power play.

D Derek Forbort scored his first NHL goal in the Kings’ 5-0 win at Vancouver on Monday.

G Jonathan Quick stopped 27 Vancouver shots to earn his 40th NHL shutout, tying the NHL record for a United States-born goalie.

C Anze Kopitar had four assists for the Kings in a 5-0 win at Vancouver on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
