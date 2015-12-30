Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Toffoli recorded a hat trick Monday in the Kings’ 5-0 win at Vancouver. Toffoli opened the scoring in the first period with a shot from the point that sailed over the glove of Canucks G Jacob Markstrom. He made the score 4-0 early in the third when he put a rebound past Markstrom, then finished the hat trick by deflecting a shot from D Drew Doughty on a power play.

D Derek Forbort scored his first NHL goal in the Kings’ 5-0 win at Vancouver on Monday.

G Jonathan Quick stopped 27 Vancouver shots to earn his 40th NHL shutout, tying the NHL record for a United States-born goalie.

C Anze Kopitar had four assists for the Kings in a 5-0 win at Vancouver on Monday.