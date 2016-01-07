Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

F Vincent Lecavalier and D Luke Schenn were acquired by the Los Angeles Kings in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday in exchange for F Jordan Weal and a third-round selection in the 2016 draft. The 35-year-old Lecavalier played in seven games for the Flyers this season and had one point and two penalty minutes. In 133 career games for Philadelphia, he had 28 goals and 30 assists. During an 17-year NHL career, Lacavalier has played for the Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning. In 1,170 regular-season games, he has 932 points (411 goals, 521 assists) and 828 penalty minutes.

D Luke Schenn and F Vincent Lecavalier were acquired by the Los Angeles Kings in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday in exchange for F Jordan Weal and a third-round selection in the 2016 draft. The 26-year-old Schenn saw action in 29 games for the Flyers this season and had two goals, three assists and 30 penalty minutes. Schenn’s career stops include the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs in eight NHL seasons. In 523 career regular-season games, he has 26 goals, 91 assists and 357 penalty minutes.