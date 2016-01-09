Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Toffoli appeared to injure his right wrist in the first period Thursday when he was slammed into the boards by Toronto D Roman Polak. However, Toffoli returned for the opening shift of the second period. Polak received a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

G Jonathan Quick, who stuffed two Toronto attempts for a game-tying goal in the final three minutes, stopped 25 shots Thursday in the Kings’ win over the Maple Leafs.

C Jeff Carter, who was back in the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury, smoked a wrist shot past Toronto G James Reimer for a 2-0 lead in the third period of the Kings’ 2-1 victory Thursday. It was Carter’s 12th goal of the season.

C Vincent Lecavalier and D Luke Schenn, acquired by the Kings from the Flyers on Wednesday, flew cross-country Thursday morning, then helped Los Angeles beat visiting Toronto on Thursday night. Said Lecavalier, who had an assist, “It feels great. It was just a good team effort tonight. The support for this team and the way they play is impressive, so it was nice to be a part of it today. Everybody worked really hard, and it paid off.”

D Luke Schenn and C Vincent Lecavalier, acquired by the Kings from the Flyers on Wednesday, flew cross-country Thursday morning, then helped Los Angeles beat visiting Toronto on Thursday night. “I think (the flight) was 5 1/2 hours,” said Schenn, who took three shots and logged 15:59 of ice time. “It was kind of whirlwind day. It’s nice to kind of not have to go in and overthink things too much, just kind of go in there out and play. I‘m not sure what the expectations were leading in, but luckily enough, it worked out and we got a win.”