Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

C Anze Kopitar’s eight-year contract extension was officially announced Saturday.The deal is a reported $80 million that culminates at the end of the 2023-24 season. Kopitar, 28, has played 725 regular season games for Los Angeles and has 645 points (230 goals, 415 assists), a plus-62 rating and 194 penalty minutes.

C Jeff Carter opened the scoring in the first period on Saturday night with his 13th goal of the season at 18:37. With the Kings operating with an extra man because of a delayed penalty, Carter beat the goalie with a wrist shot from a bad angle after he gained possession of an errant slap shot. The goal was Carter’s 100th for the Kings.