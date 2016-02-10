FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
February 10, 2016 / 3:19 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Tyler Toffoli played in his 200th game. The 47th overall pick in the 2010 draft has played his entire career with Los Angeles.

LW Tanner Pearson was scratched for the first time this season.

LW Milan Lucic made his first return to Boston since being traded to Los Angeles in July 2015. Lucic, who was dealt for D Colin Miller, G Martin Jones and the 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft, scored 139 goals and 208 assists in eight seasons with the Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011. In a Players’ Tribune article posted Monday, Lucic reflected on his time in Boston, recalling that as a rookie he wasn’t aware the team’s traveling secretary was Bruin legend Johnny Bucyk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
