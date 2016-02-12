Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

D Kevin Gravel was recalled from Ontario of the AHL.

LW Milan Lucic put back a rebound of a shot by center Jeff Carter 9:51 into the third in an eventual loss to the Islanders on Thursday. “It’s unfortunate -- we were not ready to play and we get down 3-0,” Lucic said. “You get yourself behind the eight-ball like that, down by three goals, it’s hard to dig your way out of it. Right now, we are playing too much .500 hockey. You can’t play one way one game and one way another game. We have to find that consistency in our game night in and night out.”

G Peter Budaj was called up by the Kings from the AHL on an emergency basis.

G Jonathan Quick was scratched Thursady because of an undisclosed injury.

D Christian Ehrhoff was assigned to Ontario of the AHL.