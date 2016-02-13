Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

LW Tanner Pearson scored with 1:50 remaining in overtime to win 5-4 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night and snap the New York Rangers’ five-game winning streak.

G Peter Budaj was making his first NHL appearance since May 2014, when he relieved an injured Carey Price as a member of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 1 the Eastern Conference Finals against the Rangers. He wasn’t sharp Friday but he was good enough, making 24 saves, including a breakaway stop on center Derick Brassard in overtime. “I should have played the puck,” said Budaj, who sat back as Brassard chased a puck the goaltender probably could have reached first. “I was able to make the save. Guys battled for me and I‘m very thankful. It’s a nice feeling to be back and get a ‘W’ for our team.”

D Matt Greene (upper body) has not played since Oct. 13.

C Anze Kopitar completed his first hat trick in five years by tying the game with 29.7 seconds remaining in regulation in an eventual win Friday. “It was Kopi’s best game of the season, that’s for sure. Not because he scored three goals, but it was best game all around in terms of using his whole package. He was a pretty dominant player.” “That’s Kopi in a nutshell,” said LW Tanner Pearson, who was playing his first game since Feb. 4 as he sat as a healthy scratch. “You look at his second goal, Brown on the forecheck, he turns the puck over to Lucic and he makes a nice pass. It’s an all-around thing for that line too.”

G Jonathan Quick missed his second straight game on Friday night after a collision in Boston on Tuesday.

RW Marian Gaborik gave the Kings a 2-0 lead at 11:26 of the first period but left for good about five minutes later with a lower-body injury. He needed help getting off the ice and could not put any weight on his left leg following a knee-to-knee collision with Rangers center Dominic Moore. The Kings had no update on his status following the game.