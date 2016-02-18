FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
February 19, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Peter Budaj was reassigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after his emergency recall last week. Budaj picked up his first NHL win since 2014 in his first appearance of the season when the Kings defeated the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime last Friday. The 33-year-old Slovakia native was leading the AHL in goals-against average (1.58), save percentage (.935), wins (26), shutouts (eight) minutes (2,284:25) and ranked fourth in saves (862) when he was recalled by the Kings. In 297 career NHL games with Colorado, Montreal and Los Angeles, Budaj has posted a record of 125-107-36 with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

