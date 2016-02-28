Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

LW Tanner Pearson has four goals in his last eight games. The first two were overtime winners in the Kings’ only two victories on a five-game road trip, and the next two carried the Kings over the visiting Sabres on Saturday night. The Kings are now 9-0-0 this year when Pearson scores, and he is a plus-4 during the Kings’ four-game winning streak.

LW Tanner Pearson scored two goals as the Kings beat the Sabres 2-0 on Saturday night at Staples Center. Pearson’s first multiple-goal game of the season comes three games after he scored the overtime winner in Nashville, which followed his first career overtime winner Feb. 12 at the Islanders. The Kings took control in the second period, putting 15 shots on goal and taking a 1-0 lead on Pearson’s goal 4:40 into the period. Pearson set up the scoring opportunity by beating Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for control of the puck in the corner and then rebounding defenseman Alec Martinez’s shot from the point on the right side of the net and slinging a shot past Lehner. Pearson’s second goal of the game and 10th of the season came from the same spot on the right side of the net after Lehner deflected defenseman Jake Muzzin’s shot from the point and Pearson he beat Ristolainen for the rebound in front of the net.

G Jhonas Enroth posted his second shutout of the season on Saturday night. He made 23 saves in his first start since Feb. 14 and improved to 5-5-1 in 13 appearances backing up goaltender Jonathan Quick. The former Sabre had 28 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss in Buffalo on Dec. 12. It was Enroth’s sixth career shutout. “Our goalie played really well,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “Our defense played really well. Our centermen, probably, as a group, had a better game than we’ve had as a foursome for quite a while.”

D Alec Martinez’s assist on Saturday night was his career-high 16th of the season and gave him 100 career points.