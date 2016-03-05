FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 6, 2016 / 12:12 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Dwight King produced his second game-winning goal of the season with an early third-period tally of a theft of Montreal’s P.K. Subban at center ice, lifting Los Angeles to a 3-2 win over the Canadiens. It was King’s seventh goal. King has scored twice in the past four games and also has an assist in that span.

RW Kris Versteeg, whom the Kings acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, made his Los Angeles debut. Versteeg had two shots on goal and was a minus-1 in 10 minutes of ice time.

G Jonathan Quick stopped 13 shots for Los Angeles in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

