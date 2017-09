F Michael Amadio signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kings on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder appeared in all 65 regular-season games this season with the North Bay Battalion of the OHL, leading the team with 48 goals while collecting 94 total points. Amadio, a third-round pick in the 2014 draft, has 90 goals and 132 assists in 260 regular-season OHL games.