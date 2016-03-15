Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

LW Milan Lucic scored his 17th goal of the season Monday to extend his point streak to a career-high six games. During his streak, Lucic has scored three goals and collected five assists. The 27-year-old has 44 points this season, matching his total from 2014-15 with the Boston Bruins.

RW Kris Versteeg capitalized with a quick wrist shot from the slot. The goal marked Versteeg’s 12th of the season and his first with the Kings, who acquired him Feb. 29 from the Carolina Hurricanes.

D Drew Doughty blocked three shots as the Kings went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. “Everybody played well. I thought all four lines were good, and all three (defensive) pairings, and obviously ‘Quickie’ played well, too. We’re happy to beat them.”

G Jonathan Quick stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Kings cruised to a 5-0 win over Chicago.