March 23, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Nic Dowd was recalled by the Los Angeles Kings from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday. Dowd, 25, has 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 57 games for Ontario. He has 91 points (22 goals, 69 assists) in 139 career AHL contests.

G Jhonas Enroth faced only two shots while playing the third period in place of Jonathan Quick on Monday. Enroth allowed one goal.

G Jonathan Quick was removed from the Kings’ loss at Nashville before the third period began. He stopped 24 of 27 shots.

C Jeff Carter would like to forget about the Monday game at Nashville, as he won only five of 17 faceoffs while playing to a minus-3 over 16:16 of ice time. Carter is second on the team with 51 points, having compiled three assists Thursday night against the Rangers, but he didn’t have his best game against the Predators.

