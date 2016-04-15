Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

D Jake Muzzin scored his first goal of the postseason and seventh career goal in the playoffs. He now has three career playoff goals against the Sharks.

F Milan Lucic had two assists for his first playoff points as a King. Thursday marks his 13th career multi-point game in the playoffs and first since April 26, 2014, vs. Detroit. It is his first multi-assist game since May 6, 2013, at Toronto.

C Anze Kopitar registered his 61st career postseason point. He ranks third on the Kings all-time postseason points list.

F Trevor Lewis scored his 10th career playoff goal (first career postseason short-handed goal). This marks the first short-handed goal scored by the Kings since Anze Kopitar registered one on May 22, 2012, vs. the Phoenix Coyotes.

D Alec Martinez returned from a knee injury, but was ineffective in his 11:43 on the ice. Martinez played little in the second period and didn’t see any playing time in the third for a club needing solid play from its defenseman if it expects to advance. Kings coach Darryl Sutter was mum about Martinez’s status, refusing to say if he was injured or not.

F Jeff Carter scored his first goal of the playoffs and 38th of his postseason career. The goal also ties Carter for second all-time among Kings players in power-play goals (10; also Marcel Dionne and Dave Taylor).