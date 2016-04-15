FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Jake Muzzin scored his first goal of the postseason and seventh career goal in the playoffs. He now has three career playoff goals against the Sharks.

F Milan Lucic had two assists for his first playoff points as a King. Thursday marks his 13th career multi-point game in the playoffs and first since April 26, 2014, vs. Detroit. It is his first multi-assist game since May 6, 2013, at Toronto.

C Anze Kopitar registered his 61st career postseason point. He ranks third on the Kings all-time postseason points list.

F Trevor Lewis scored his 10th career playoff goal (first career postseason short-handed goal). This marks the first short-handed goal scored by the Kings since Anze Kopitar registered one on May 22, 2012, vs. the Phoenix Coyotes.

D Alec Martinez returned from a knee injury, but was ineffective in his 11:43 on the ice. Martinez played little in the second period and didn’t see any playing time in the third for a club needing solid play from its defenseman if it expects to advance. Kings coach Darryl Sutter was mum about Martinez’s status, refusing to say if he was injured or not.

F Jeff Carter scored his first goal of the playoffs and 38th of his postseason career. The goal also ties Carter for second all-time among Kings players in power-play goals (10; also Marcel Dionne and Dave Taylor).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.