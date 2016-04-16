FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Kevin Gravel was recalled from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League on Friday, presumably as insurance in case defenseman Alec Martinez can’t play in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at Staples Center. The 24-year-old Gravel skated with the team on Friday. He appeared in five games with the Kings during the regular season.

D Alec Martinez, who missed the final four regular-season games with an undisclosed injury, played in Game 1 on Thursday but left late in the second period after blocking a shot. He did not skate Friday and there was no update from the team on his status. The Kings recalled Kevin Gravel on Friday in case Martinez can’t play in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at Staples Center.

