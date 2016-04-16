Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

D Kevin Gravel was recalled from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League on Friday, presumably as insurance in case defenseman Alec Martinez can’t play in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at Staples Center. The 24-year-old Gravel skated with the team on Friday. He appeared in five games with the Kings during the regular season.

