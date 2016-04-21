FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
April 21, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Toffoli is still without a goal or a point in the first four games of the Kings’ first-round series against San Jose. Toffoli led the Kings with 31 goals during the regular season. Toffoli managed two shots on goal and had three other attempts miss the net during Los Angeles’ 3-2 loss in Game 4.

D Matt Greene (shoulder) continues to skate on his own. He hasn’t played since the first three games of the regular season.

D Alec Martinez (undisclosed injury) did not make the trip to San Jose but is skating on his own in Los Angeles. Martinez left Game 1 after blocking a shot, an injury unrelated to why he missed the Kings’ final four regular-season contests.

G Jonathan Quick made 26 saves Wednesday in the Kings’ 3-2 loss at San Jose in Game 4.

D Luke Schenn had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Kings’ 3-2 loss at San Jose in Game 4.

