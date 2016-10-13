FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 13, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Tanner Pearson missed the first of two regular-season games due to suspension for a preseason hit on Edmonton D Brandon Davidson.

RW Marian Gaborik is out for approximately eight weeks with a broken foot he sustained during the recent World Cup of Hockey.

LW Devin Setoguchi appeared in an NHL game for the first time since Nov. 22, 2014. The No. 8 overall pick by San Jose in 2005, Setoguchi scored 31 goals during his rookie season of 2008-09 with the Sharks. This year, he signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles after making the team on a tryout basis in camp. Setoguchi also battled a substance-abuse problem for most of his early NHL career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
